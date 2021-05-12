Patriots, Colts, Dolphins, Eagles draw Week 14 byes

Getty Images

The Buccaneers returned from their bye week with four games to play in the 2020 regular season and went on to win them all before rolling through the playoffs to a Super Bowl title.

Four teams could have a chance to make history repeat itself this season. The Patriots, Colts, Dolphins, and Eagles have all been given Week 14 byes — a week later than the Bucs given the expansion to 17 games — by the NFL schedule makers.

While the late bye worked out well for the Bucs and has been beneficial to other teams because of a chance to rest up for the final stretch, it’s not always a positive. Teams beset by injuries at the start or middle of the season can be ground down by the time they get to catch their breath in December.

It’s unclear where these four teams will fall on that spectrum, but we know they won’t all be able to win out like the Bucs did. New England plays the Colts in Week 15 and they close out the season against the Dolphins.