Rams waive long snapper Colin Holba

Getty Images

The Rams claimed Matt Orzech off waivers from the Titans on Tuesday. That was a sign that one of the other two long snappers on the offseason roster was getting cut.

Sure enough, the Rams waived long snapper Colin Holba on Wednesday.

Steve Wirtel remains to compete with Orzech.

Holba snapped in one game for the 49ers last season and has played in 18 other games with the Jaguars, 49ers and Giants.

The Steelers made him a sixth-round choice in 2017.

The Rams are trying to replace Jake McQuaide, who spent 10 years as their long snapper and made two Pro Bowls. McQuaide signed with the Cowboys in free agency.