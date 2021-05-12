Ravens, Raiders begin 2021 season on Monday Night Football

Getty Images

Last year, the Raiders opened Allegiant Stadium in Week Two with no fans on Monday Night Football.

In 2021, Las Vegas will again play its home opener on MNF — but this time, fans will be in attendance.

The NFL announced Wednesday that the Ravens and Raiders will finish the opening week of the upcoming season on Monday, Sept. 13 at 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN. It will be Baltimore’s first trip to Sin City. The two teams last played in 2018, when quarterback Lamar Jackson made his second career start and defeated the then-Oakland Raiders 34-17.

The contest will mark a pivotal opener for the Raiders, who are entering their fourth season in head coach Jon Gruden’s second stint with the team. The club is 19-29 since Gruden returned in 2018.

There is only one Monday Night Football game in Week One this year. Instead of the opening-week doubleheader, ESPN will broadcast a pair of Saturday games in Week 18.