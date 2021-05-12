Ravens sign first-round pick Rashod Bateman

Getty Images

Another first-round pick has put pen to paper.

The Ravens announced Wednesday afternoon that they’ve signed wide receiver Rashod Bateman.

Baltimore selected Bateman at No. 27 overall in this year’s draft. With his draft position, Bateman’s deal is projected to be about $12.6 million over four years. The Ravens will have to decide on Bateman’s fifth-year option in the spring of 2024. Should the exercise it, Bateman’s 2025 salary will be fully guaranteed.

Bateman is one of two first-round picks for the Ravens, the other being 31st overall pick defensive end Jayson Oweh.

Bateman is the second 2021 first rounder to sign with his respective club. Colts defensive end Kwity Paye inked his deal last week.