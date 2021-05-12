Ravens sign three more of their draft choices

Getty Images

The Ravens announced the signing of wide receiver Rashod Bateman, a first-round choice, earlier in the day. They now have gotten three more of their draft class under contract.

Michigan fullback/tight end Ben Mason, Ohio State cornerback Shaun Wade and Notre Dame outside linebacker Daelin Hayes have signed, the team announced Wednesday night. All three were fifth-round choices, with Wade going No. 160 overall, Hayes No. 171 overall and Mason No. 184 overall. Those were the team’s final three choices.

Their signings leave outside linebacker Odafe Oweh (first round), offensive guard Ben Cleveland (third round), defensive back Brandon Stephens (third round) and receiver Tylan Wallace (fourth round) unsigned.

The Ravens’ rookie minicamp begins Friday at Owings Mills.