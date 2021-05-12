Report: Packers have interest in Blake Bortles

Getty Images

The Packers have only two quarterbacks on their offseason roster, and one of them is unlikely to show up for in-person workouts next week. If Aaron Rodgers skips the program as expected, Green Bay will have only Jordan Love at the position for their organized team activities.

That will necessitate the Packers signing a quarterback or two.

They have interest in Blake Bortles and a visit by the former first-round draft choice appears likely, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett was with Bortles for four seasons in Jacksonville.

Bortles, 29, has not played since 2019 when he was with the Rams and last started a game in 2018 in his final season with the Jaguars.

He has played 78 games with 73 starts and has 103 touchdowns and 75 interceptions.