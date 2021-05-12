Report: Steven Nelson has interest from 14 teams

Getty Images

Cornerback Steven Nelson remains one of the top veteran free agents available. It’s not for a lack of interest.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports Nelson has heard from 14 teams, including the Texans, Bears, Eagles, Bengals and Bills.

“He continues to be patient waiting for right fit and opportunity,” Fowler adds.

The Steelers cut Nelson on March 23, clearing $8.25 million off their salary cap.

Nelson, 28, has 291 tackles, seven interceptions and 52 pass breakups in six seasons. He played his first four seasons with the Chiefs, who made him a third-round choice.