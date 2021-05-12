Report: Tom Brady returns to New England on Sunday night, October 3

Getty Images

The biggest game of the year comes at the tail week of its fourth week.

Master Tesfatsion of Bleacher Report reports that the Patriots will host the Buccaneers on October 3. Per the report, it’s a Sunday night game.

Unless Brady plays eight more years in Tampa or ends up with a different team, it’s the last time Brady will ever play in Gillette Stadium.

The return of Brady so early in the season will, as a practical matter, make it more likely that the Patriots will receive clearance to fill the stadium. And it will be as full as ever that night, with the fans welcoming home the prodigal son, even if the fatted calf that’s slain is the home team.

Wild guess? Bucs will be a 3.5-point favorite to win the game. Less wild guess? Brady will be treated far better than Brett Favre for his first return to Lambeau Field.