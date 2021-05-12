Seahawks face Colts, Eagles travel to Falcons on FOX in Week One

USA TODAY Sports

Whether Aaron Rodgers is still with the Packers or makes his way to the Broncos, he’ll be playing at 4:25 p.m. on FOX in Week One.

But there will be at least one familiar quarterback in a new place in the network’s early slate to open the season.

The Seahawks will travel to Indianapolis for Week One, meaning Carson Wentz will make his Colts debut against Russell Wilson. Including the postseason, Wentz is 0-5 against Wilson in his career — though that playoff start was cut short when Wentz suffered a concussion early in the 2019 wild-card round.

The team that traded Wentz heads to Atlanta in Week One, where Jalen Hurts appears likely to start against the Falcons. No. 4 overall pick Kyle Pitts will make his debut against 2020 Heisman Trophy winner Devonta Smith.

Last year’s No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow has targeted Week One for his return from reconstructive knee surgery, and his Bengals will play the Vikings.

The 49ers and Lions round out FOX’s early slate of games, with quarterback Jared Goff making his Lions debut. Jimmy Garoppolo will have to hold off No. 3 overall pick Trey Lance to keep his job as San Francisco’s starting QB.

Here is the full schedule of FOX games in Week One:

Seahawks at Colts, 1 p.m.

Eagles at Falcons, 1 p.m.

Vikings at Bengals, 1 p.m.

49ers at Lions, 1 p.m.

Broncos at Giants, 4:25 p.m.

Packers at Saints, 4:25 p.m.