Steelers take on Bills, Browns face Chiefs in Week One slate on CBS

USA TODAY Sports

The full 2021 schedule won’t be out until later today, but the beginning of the season is taking shape.

CBS announced its slate of Week One games and there are several intriguing matchups in the early and late window.

Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and the Steelers will begin their 2021 season in Buffalo, taking on a Bills team that has Super Bowl aspirations following a loss in the AFC Championship Game.

Head coach Urban Meyer and No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence will make their Jaguars debut against the division-rival Texans.

The Jets will open the season against the Panthers, giving quarterback Sam Darnold an early shot at his revenge game. That contest will likely also mark the debut for No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson.

Arizona also travels to Tennessee and the Chargers will travel cross-country to take on Washington to to open the season.

Then in the late window, the Browns and Chiefs will play their rematch of last year’s divisional-round contest. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes was out for much of that game with a concussion, but Chad Henne‘s key fourth-down conversion sealed Kansas City’s trip to the AFC Championship Game.

The Dolphins also head to New England to begin their season against the Patriots.

Here’s the full Week One schedule for CBS:

Jaguars at Texans, 1 p.m.

Steelers at Bills, 1 p.m.

Jets at Panthers, 1 p.m.

Cardinals at Titans, 1 p.m.

Chargers at Washington, 1 p.m.

Browns at Chiefs, 4:25 p.m.

Dolphins at Patriots, 4:25 p.m.