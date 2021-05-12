Teddy Bridgewater thinks Panthers should improve their practice schedule

Getty Images

Teddy Bridgewater spent last year as the Panthers’ starting quarterback. This year, Bridgewater is in Denver, but he has some parting advice for his former team: Improve your practice schedule.

Bridgewater said that under first-year head coach Matt Rhule and first-year offensive coordinator Joe Brady, the Panthers didn’t spend as much time on elements of the game like the two-minute offense and red zone work as an NFL team needs.

“As an organization there’s things you can do better,” Bridgewater said on the podcast hosted by Bryant McFadden and Patrick Peterson. “I’ll just say this, for Joe Brady’s growth, that organization, they’ll have to practice different things in different ways. One thing we didn’t do much of when I was there, we didn’t practice two minute, really. We didn’t practice red zone. . . . You walk through the red zone stuff and then Saturday you come out and practice red zone, but you’d only get like 15 live reps. Guys’ reps would be limited.”

Bridgewater said he takes the responsibility for his own shortcomings last season, saying, “I understand the nature of this business and it’s a performance-based business.” But he clearly thinks the coaching staff could stand to improve its own performance.