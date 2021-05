Getty Images

The Texans have signed third-round choice Nico Collins, according to agents Drew Rosenhaus and Ryan Matha.

The Texans traded two fourth-round choices, one for 2022, and a fifth-rounder to the Panthers to move up to select the Michigan receiver.

Collins caught 78 passes for 1,388 yards and 13 touchdowns in his career at Michigan. He opted out of the 2020 season over COVID-19 concerns.

He is the first of the Texans’ five picks to come to terms with the team.