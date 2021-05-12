Tony Romo shoots 75 in local U.S. Open qualifier, missing playoff by two strokes

Getty Images

If at first you don’t succeed. . . .

Tony Romo again attempted to qualify for the U.S. Open, competing in a local qualifier in Gunter, Texas. Eight players qualified for the sectional out of a field of 132 at The Bridges Golf Club.

Romo shot a 3-over 75, coming up two strokes short of qualifying for the playoff for the final spot that advanced to the sectional.

Bo Van Pelt won the local qualifier with a 4-under 68.

Romo advanced to sectional qualifying in 2010, the only time he has gotten past the local qualifier.

The former Cowboys quarterback turned CBS analyst finished in last place at the 2021 Veritex Bank Championship last month at Texas Rangers Golf Club in Arlington, Texas. He missed the Korn Ferry Tour cut by 17 shots with an 11-over 153.