49ers sign second-rounder Aaron Banks

The 49ers have signed one of their 2021 draft picks.

According to multiple reports, second-round guard Aaron Banks is the first member of the group to agree to a deal.

Banks became a starter at Notre Dame during the 2018 and remained in that role through the rest of his time at South Bend. He was named an All-American after the 2020 season and brings a lot of size — 6’5″ and 325 pounds — to the 49ers offensive line.

Banks will likely be in the mix for a starting job this summer and he’ll be playing next to another offseason acquisition in center Alex Mack if he winds up winning that competition.