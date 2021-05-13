Bills sign Rachad Wildgoose

Getty Images

The Bills signed two draft picks on Wednesday and they kept the ball rolling on Thursday.

Sixth-round pick Rachad Wildgoose posted a picture of his contract signing on Instagram. Wildgoose agreed to a four-year deal with the team.

Wildgoose spent the last three years playing cornerback at Wisconsin. He only appeared in two games during the 2020 season as he opted out after injuring his shoulder.

Wildgoose had 57 tackles, five tackles for loss, an interception, and three fumble recoveries over his entire run with the Badgers.

Second-round edge rusher Carlos Basham and seventh-round guard Jack Anderson have also signed their deals. Five other picks remain unsigned ahead of this weekend’s rookie minicamp.