Broncos sign fifth-round choice Jamar Johnson

The Broncos have reached agreement with another draft choice.

Fifth-round safety Jamar Johnson is under contract, Mike Klis of 9News reports.

The Broncos previously have signed fifth-round safety Caden Sterns, sixth-round receiver Seth Williams and seventh-round cornerback Kary Vincent Jr.

Denver drafted 10 players.

Johnson made four interceptions, four pass breakups and 43 tackles in eight starts for Indiana in 2020, earning second-team All-Big Ten honors for league coaches. He started once in 2019 as a sophomore, posting 25 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, three sacks, two interceptions and two pass breakups.