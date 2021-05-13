Buccaneers will be favored in every game

Getty Images

Betting lines are not yet available for all 272 NFL regular-season games in 2021. When they are, one team will be favored to win each of its 17 contests.

According to the folks at PointsBet, the Buccaneers will be favored to win each of their 17 games. The closest line will apply to the Week Three game at the Rams. It’s likely to be 1.5 points.

Last year, no team was a preseason favorite to win all games. In 2019, the Patriots were favored to win every game. The Patriots went 12-4 that year, losing to the Titans in the wild-card round.

It’s no surprise that the Bucs are favored to win every game. For the first time since the 1970s, the defending Super Bowl champion is returning all 22 starters. It helps that the most prominent of them is quarterback Tom Brady.