Bucs sign eight undrafted free agents, including Jose Borregales

The Buccaneers announced they have signed eight college free agents.

They will have Florida A&M offensive tackle Calvin Ashley, Miami kicker Jose Borregales, Stony Brook safety Augie Contressa, South Carolina offensive guard Sadarius Hutcherson, Navy cornerback Cameron Kinley, University of Cincinnati outside linebacker Elijah Ponder, West Virginia receiver T.J. Simmons Jr. and Iowa State safety Lawrence White at their rookie minicamp.

The Bucs intended to sign Florida Atlantic outside linebacker Leighton McCarthy, but he failed a physical Thursday after arriving for the rookie minicamp, Greg Auman of TheAthletic.com reports.

Borregales began his career at Florida International before transferring to Miami as a graduate student in 2020. Borregales won the Lou Groza award, first-team All-American and first-team All-ACC after converting all 37 extra point tries and connecting on 20 of 22 field goal attempts.

Simmons spent one season at Alabama before transferring to West Virginia. During his three years as a Mountaineer, Simmons made 86 receptions for 1,197 yards and nine touchdowns.

Ponder played 26 games at Cincinnati and 63 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, four sacks and a forced fumble.

White earned honorable mention All-Big 12 as a redshirt senior in 2002. He started all 12 games and was fourth on the team in tackles with 60, while adding a fumble recovery, two pass breakups and an interception.