Cardinals sign four undrafted free agents

Getty Images

The Cardinals announced Thursday the signings of four rookie free agents.

They will have North Carolina State tight end Cary Angeline, Arizona cornerback Lorenzo Burns, Cincinnati tight end Bruno Labelle and Oklahoma State defensive lineman Cam Murray at their rookie minicamp.

Angeline appeared in 35 games with 16 starts during his three seasons with the Wolfpack after originally beginning his college career at USC. Last year, Angeline tied for fifth nationally among all tight ends with six touchdown receptions and was honorable mention All-ACC.

Burns played 41 career games and finished with 191 tackles, nine interceptions, 26 passes defensed, two sacks and two fumble recoveries. He was the Wildcats team Defensive MVP in 2019 as a junior after leading the team with four interceptions and seven passes defensed.

Labelle appeared in 46 games in four years and had 20 receptions for 150 yards and two touchdowns.

Murray started all 11 games last season and led the team’s defensive tackles with 22 tackles while also having six tackles for loss and three sacks. He played in 42 games at Oklahoma State and finished his career with 62 tackles, eight sacks, 14 tackles for loss and three passes defensed.