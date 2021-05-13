Chiefs have signed their entire draft class

Getty Images

The Chiefs didn’t wait for rookie minicamp to be out of the way before signing all of this year’s draft picks.

Kansas City confirmed reports that they signed second-round linebacker Nick Bolton and sixth-round offensive lineman Trey Smith on Thursday afternoon. They also announced that their other four picks have agreed to their four-year rookie deals.

Second-round center Creed Humphrey, fourth-round edge rusher Joshua Kaindoh, fifth-round tight end Noah Gray, and fifth-round wide receiver Cornell Powell make up the rest of the group.

Humphrey started 37 games at Oklahoma and will be part of a new-look offensive line with the Chiefs this season. Kaindoh had 59 tackles, 16.5 tackles for loss, and eight sacks at Florida State.

Gray caught 105 passes for 948 yards and eight touchdowns at Duke while Powell had 93 catches for 1,211 yards and 10 touchdowns at Clemson.