Chiefs sign Nick Bolton, Trey Smith

Getty Images

The Chiefs have signed a couple of their draft picks.

According to multiple reports, they have agreed to deals with second-round linebacker Nick Bolton and sixth-round offensive lineman Trey Smith. They have four other unsigned picks with rookie minicamp taking place this weekend.

Bolton was the team’s top draft choice after they dealt their first-round pick to Baltimore for tackle Orlando Brown. He had 220 tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss, four sacks, two interceptions, an interception return for a touchdown, and a fumble recovery in 32 games at Missouri.

Smith joins Brown, guard Joe Thuney, center Austin Blythe, guard Kyle Long, and second-round center Creed Humphrey as part of the Chiefs’ effort to remake their offensive line this offseason. Smith was a four-year starter at Tennessee who saw time at both guard and tackle.