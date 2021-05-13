Cowboys agree to terms with draft picks Simi Fehoko, Quinton Bohanna

Getty Images

The Cowboys have reached agreements with two more draft choices.

The Cowboys got sixth-round choice Israel Mukuamu and seventh-round selection Matt Farniok on board earlier in the day. They now have agreed to terms with fifth-round pick Simi Fehoko and sixth-round choice Quinton Bohanna, Todd Archer of ESPN reports.

The Cowboys, who begin their rookie minicamp Friday, drafted 11 players and signed 13 undrafted free agents.

Fehoko, a Stanford receiver, earned first-team All-Pac-12 honors after making 37 receptions for 574 receiving yards and three touchdowns in six games with four starts in 2020.

Bohanna, a Kentucky defensive tackle, started seven games in eight appearances in 2020, making 10 tackles, two tackles for loss and two pass breakups.