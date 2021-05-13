Darrick Forrest Jr. signs his rookie deal with Washington

Getty Images

Safety Darrick Forrest has signed his rookie deal with the Washington Football Team, his representation, Agency 1 Sports, announced on social media.

Washington made Forrest, who played at the University of Cincinnati, the 163rd overall choice.

Forrest played 49 career games at UC, starting the final 28 contests of his career with the Bearcats.

He made 200 tackles, including 126 solo tackles, along with 4.5 tackles for a loss. Forrest also made six interceptions with 96 return yards, 12 passes defended and a fumble recovery.

He twice earned All-AAC honors.

The fifth-round choice was the sixth of 10 draft selections made by Washington.