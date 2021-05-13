DeVonta Smith on Jalen Reagor: We can complement each other

Getty Images

After trading up to select Devonta Smith with the 10th overall pick, the Eagles now have a pair of first-round receivers from the last two drafts.

While Jalen Reagor missed several games due to injury as a rookie, his overall production was not high. The 21st overall pick in 2020, Reagor caught 31 passes for 396 yards with one touchdown in 11 games. His highest yardage output came in Week One when he caught one pass for 55 yards.

But 2021 is a new year and now Reagor has a new running mate. Speaking to the media on Wednesday before rookie minicamp, Smith said he and Reagor can make each other better.

“He’s very explosive. He’s very fast. I mean, overall he’s a great receiver,” Smith said. “We can complement each other, just help each other out with things in our game. So there may be something I’m doing that he’s not doing, or something that he’s doing that I’m not doing. And we can just help each other out in every way.”

If Smith and Reagor can elevate their play, that would be a big benefit to quarterback Jalen Hurts, who’s likely entering his first year as an opening-day starter.