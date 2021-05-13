Eric Fisher “darn excited” to play with Quenton Nelson

Getty Images

Eric Fisher‘s deal with the Colts became official on Wednesday and Fisher met with the media as a member of the team for the first time on Thursday.

Fisher told reporters that he feels like he has a lot left in the tank after tearing his Achilles in January and being released by the Chiefs in March. He also said that he’s looking forward to showing what he can do while playing alongside former Pro Bowl linemate Quenton Nelson.

“To play next to best left guard in the league, I’m darn excited for that,” Fisher said, via JJ Stankevitz of the Colts website.

A report this week indicated Fisher may not be ready to go until October, but that the Colts are happy with where he is in his rehab from the Achilles tear. Fisher declined to give a timeline for when he expects to be lining up next to Nelson on Thursday, but the fact that the Colts signed him backs up the idea that they think the tandem will be together long enough to have a positive impact on their season.