Giants sign Azeez Ojulari, Gary Brightwell, Rodarius Williams

Getty Images

The Giants signed three of their six-player draft class Thursday, the team announced.

The team’s second-round selection, outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari, and the two sixth-round choices, running back Gary Brightwell and cornerback Rodarius Williams, have signed.

The Giants made Ojulari the 50th overall choice. He played 27 games with 23 starts in three seasons at Georgia, where his totals included 71 tackles, 19.5 tackles for loss, 14 sacks, five forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and one pass defensed.

Brightwell became the No. 196 overall choice. He appeared in 40 games with seven starts at Arizona, where he led the team with 88 carries for 390 yards and a touchdown in five games in 2020. Brightwell also caught 13 passes for 53 yards.

Williams, the 201st overall selection, set an Oklahoma State record with 48 consecutive starts. That was the longest streak among all FBS defensive backs in his senior season. Williams totaled 168 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, two interceptions, 31 passes defensed and one forced fumble.

Receiver Kadarius Toney (first round, Florida), cornerback Aaron Robinson (third round, Central Florida) and outside linebacker Elerson Smith (fourth round, Northern Iowa) remain unsigned.

The Giants also announced they have signed three rookie free agents — Florida offensive linemen Brett Heggie and Baylor offensive lineman Jake Burton of Baylor and Georgia Southern defensive end Raymond Johnson III.