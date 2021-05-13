High demand for Ravens-Raiders tickets in Week One

Getty Images

The Raiders made their Las Vegas debut in 2020 to no fans. In 2021, they’ll most likely have fans. Those fans most likely will be paying plenty to attend games.

Via Mick Akers of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, tickets to the first regular-season game played at Allegiant Stadium with fans present — in Week One on Monday night against the Ravens — have generated significant prices on the secondary market.

TickPick has tickers at $796, and StubHub had seats at nearly $750 for the regular-season opener.

Allegiant Stadium figures to be a popular attraction for Raiders fans in Las Vegas or those who travel from L.A. or Oakland. Also, the fans from other cities and states will likely be traveling to Las Vegas, whether to root for the Raiders or for the visiting team.