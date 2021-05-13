Jags Josh Allen: I know Trevor Lawrence is going to light the scoreboard up

USA TODAY Sports

Jaguars edge rusher Josh Allen has seen his share of poor quarterback play during his first two pro seasons. He’s expecting that to change for good in 2021.

After Jacksonville officially selected Trevor Lawrence with the No. 1 overall pick, Allen got in contact with the QB to welcome him to the team.

“Definitely hit him up as soon as he got drafted, let him know I’m going to have his back,” Allen said in a Thursday interview with NFL Network’s Good Morning Football. “I know the whole team’s got his back, and [I told him to] just go out and do your thing. Do what you’ve been doing your whole life. And I know you’re going to have support from us and we’re going to try to hold it down on the defensive end because I know, personally, he’s going to light the scoreboard up — especially with the receivers we’ve got, the running backs we’ve got.

“So I’m excited to see that. And I know defensively we’ve got to do our job and I know we’re going to do that as well. So I’m just excited for him and excited to see what this next chapter of life unfolds for him.”

There are plenty of expectations for Lawrence, who was the presumptive top pick in the 2021 draft since he won a national championship as a true freshman. But Allen could use a bounce-back year, too. After recording 10.5 sacks as a rookie in 2019, injuries limited Allen to just eight games in 2020. He finished with 2.5 sacks, two tackles for loss, and 11 quarterback hits.