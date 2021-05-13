Jets claim Austin Walter off waivers

Getty Images

Jets head coach Robert Saleh and offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur will be welcoming a familiar face to the team.

The Jets announced that they have claimed running back Austin Walter off of waivers. Walter was let go by the 49ers on Wednesday while Saleh and LaFleur took their jobs with the Jets earlier this year.

Walter initially signed with the 49ers after going undrafted in 2019, but moved to the Giants practice squad after being cut. He played one game for the Giants and spent time in the XFL before returning to play four games for the Niners last year.

Walter had one catch for 27 yards and one carry for three yards while averaging 18.6 yards per kickoff return in that 2020 action.

The Jets waived running back Pete Guerriero in a corresponding move.