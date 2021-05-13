Kelvin Benjamin is expected at Giants rookie minicamp as tryout player

Getty Images

Giants General Manager Dave Gettleman picked wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin with the 28th selection in the 2014 draft and now he’s giving him an opportunity to resume his playing career.

Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports that Benjamin is expected to take part in this weekend’s rookie minicamp on a tryout basis.

Benjamin was with the Panthers — he missed 2015 with a torn ACL — until an October 2017 trade sent him to the Bills. He played 20 games with Buffalo before being released in December 2018 and catching on with the Chiefs for three games.

He has 209 career catches for 3,021 yards and 20 touchdowns.

The Giants added Kenny Golladay, John Ross, and Kadarius Toney to a receiver crew that also includes Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton, so it may be an uphill battle for Benjamin to make the roster if he earns a contract this weekend.