Kyle Pitts: I want to make a splash early

Getty Images

The Falcons selected Kyle Pitts at No. 4 overall with the idea that he’ll make an immediate impact on their offense. The tight end was one of the best tight ends in the nation, making 43 catches for 770 yards with 12 touchdowns in 2020 for Florida.

During an appearance on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football on Thursday, Pitts discussed the high expectations he has for his first season as a pro.

“I just want to make a splash early,” Pitts said. “Sometimes rookies kind of get caught up in the playbook and things like that. I just want to learn it, get it down pat so that when I get out there I can play freely and be myself.”

As of now, Pitts will be one of several strong weapons for quarterback Matt Ryan alongside wide receivers Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley. But if Jones is traded before the start of the 2021 season, Pitts’ presence should help soften the blow.