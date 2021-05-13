Kyle Sloter participating in Bears’ rookie minicamp as tryout player

Getty Images

The Bears are having Kyle Sloter join Justin Fields at quarterback during their rookie minicamp this weekend, Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun Times reports.

Sloter is with the team as a tryout player.

The Raiders released him April 15, and he has remained a free agent.

Sloter spent time on the Bears’ practice squad last season.

Sloter originally signed with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent in 2017. He also has had stints with the Vikings, Cardinals and Lions.

He has never appeared in a regular-season game.

Sloter played 35 games and made 13 starts in his college career with Southern Mississippi (2012-14) and Northern Colorado (2015-16). He began his career as a wide receiver, while also being utilized as a running back, before transitioning to a full-time quarterback in 2016.