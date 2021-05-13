Matt Nagy won’t be on field for Bears’ rookie minicamp after close COVID contact

Getty Images

Bears coach Matt Nagy will not be on the field when rookies in Chicago open their minicamp tomorrow.

Nagy is a high-risk close contact for a family member who tested positive for COVID-19, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. As a result, he’ll participate virtually while the rookies are on the field.

Team meetings are virtual right now anyway, so Nagy’s status for meetings won’t be affected.

Nagy is getting vaccinated but is not yet fully vaccinated, according to Rapoport.

Each team is allowed to host one three-day rookie minicamp after the draft, and most teams are having those minicamps this weekend. For the Bears, it will be a first opportunity for some on-field work for first-round rookie quarterback Justin Fields.