Matthew Stafford: It’ll be different playing against the Lions

Getty Images

There will be several games in the 2021 season pitting quarterbacks against teams they used to play for, but the Week 7 matchup between the Lions and Rams in Los Angeles offers the rare double reunion.

Matthew Stafford was traded from the Lions to the Rams in exchange for Jared Goff, two first-round picks, and a third-round pick at the start of the offseason. Assuming both quarterbacks are healthy, the former first overall picks in the draft will both get their first chance to face their former teams.

During an appearance on NFL Network after the schedule was revealed, Stafford shared his thoughts on facing the Lions.

“It’ll be different. It’s something I’ve obviously never experienced,” Stafford said, via USAToday.com. “I played for the same franchise for 12 years so this will be a new one for me. Obviously, a bunch of great friends and on the other side of the ball, an organization I care a lot about. But that weekend I’ll be doing everything I can to make sure that we come out on top.”

The Rams schedule also features five primetime appearances that include one against each of the other NFC West teams. Those divisional games will likely have more to do with the Rams’ playoff chances than the Lions matchup, but there will be some extra emotions involved on both sides once Week 7 rolls around.