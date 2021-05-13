NFL has a great Aaron Rodgers Packers-Chiefs hedge: Broncos-Cowboys

USA TODAY Sports

The NFL set up a quick and easy hedge in Week One, with Broncos-Giants as the 4:25 p.m. ET CBS alternative to Packers-Saints. Whether Aaron Rodgers is playing for Denver or Green Bay, he’ll be nationally televised in that spot.

There’s another potential hedge lurking in Week Nine, when the Packers face the Chiefs at 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX.

At 1:00 p.m. ET that same day, the Cowboys host the Broncos, also on FOX. So if Rodgers ends up being traded to Denver, it’s an easy shift by 205 minutes to move Broncos-Cowboys into the late-afternoon prime spot.

There’s another potential hedge in Week 10. Currently, Seahawks-Packers lands in the primary placement at 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS. At that same time, the Broncos host the Eagles, also on CBS. So if Rodgers is with the Broncos (and if the Eagles aren’t awful), it’s an easy flip.

Likewise, two late-season Packers games on Sunday night (Week 14 vs. Bears, Week 17 vs. Vikings) could be replaced with, for example, Bengals at Broncos or Broncos at Chargers, respectively, if the league decides to flex out a Packers team that has Jordan Love at quarterback.