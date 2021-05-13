Packers announce the signing of Blake Bortles

Getty Images

The Packers made it official, announcing the signing of quarterback Blake Bortles.

The team begins its on-field work next week, and Aaron Rodgers is not expected to participate. That was set to leave Jordan Love as the only quarterback at the organized team activities.

Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett was with Bortles for four seasons in Jacksonville.

Bortles, 29, has not played since 2019 when he was with the Rams and last started a game in 2018 in his final season with the Jaguars.

The former first-round pick has played 78 games with 73 starts and has 103 touchdowns and 75 interceptions.