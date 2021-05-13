Packers regard notion that Aaron Rodgers was told he’d be traded as “unequivocally false”

Posted by Mike Florio on May 13, 2021, 11:14 AM EDT
As the Aaron Rodgers saga continues, a persistent contention lingers in league circles. The Packers regard it as hogwash.

There’s a belief that Rodgers was under the impression that the Packers had agreed to trade him, at some point during the offseason. The claim that Rodgers was told he’d be traded was first mentioned, as best I can tell, by Trey Wingo during the flood of nuggets that began two weeks ago today, the first day of the draft.

Recently, PFT has heard the same thing: Rodgers, as the story goes, believes the Packers told him they’d trade him, and that the Packers have since reversed course.

Per a team source, the Packers regard the notion that Rodgers was told he’d be traded as “unequivocally false.”

Taking it a step farther, the Packers weren’t even aware that Rodgers believed he’d be traded before the reporting on this specific point emerged. If, as some believe, some sort of misunderstanding arose during the communications between player and team, at some point someone from Rodgers’ camp would have said to the Packers, “Wait, we thought you said you were trading him?” That, we’re told, hasn’t happened.

While a verbal commitment (if one was made) to trade Rodgers would not be enforceable, it would further explain his reported discontent with the team. Not only did they trade up to draft his eventual replacement without telling him but they also (if a trade commitment was made) reneged on their word to let him continue his career elsewhere.

Again, it’s possible Rodgers believes that such a promise was made, and it’s possible that no such promise was actually made. Even then, it’s logical to think that the Packers would have heard about this at some point before it was reported on April 29.

The Packers nevertheless continue to hold all the cards. If they choose not to trade him, Rodgers has two choices: Play for the Packers or play for no one. The former includes playing football and being paid $14.7 million in additional salary this year. The latter entails sitting out, losing the salary, paying back $23 million in unearned signing bonus money, and giving up the $6.8 million roster bonus earned earlier this offseason.

Unless the Packers suddenly decide to trade Rodgers, we’ll soon find out whether Rodgers will select Door No. 1 or Door No. 2.

12 responses to “Packers regard notion that Aaron Rodgers was told he’d be traded as “unequivocally false”

  1. They agreed to trade before a suddenly motivated Rodgers had an MVP season

  4. This is like doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results. It doesn’t sound like either one of them has their act together.

  5. yes the Packers hold all the cards (for now) but what are they going to look like if they put one of the best QBs in the game on the shelf and off the TV screen. You might think they have 4 aces but in reality they do not. Once they are starting Jordan Love and go 8-8 and their fans realize they acquired no assets for their future team building process they will realize that the worm has turned.

  6. He will show up and not play a down and collect his money$
    Believe you me Aaron did not take all those acting lessons
    for nothing! Watch him execute the soar arm drill or maybe
    bad Migraines?

  7. Well there’s zero chance, after all that’s been put out in the media, that the Packers are gonna admit that they agreed to trade him, if they did. I also think it’s equally unlikely that Rodgers just made that up.

  8. Why any team would want to keep such a disruptive person on their roster is beyond me. Sure, he’s a good QB . . . . during regular season games, but he kind of sucks in the playoffs, etc. He is not coachable and derides all the concerns his team management has regarding his continued play changing in order to increase his stats. Add to that the fact that he is a petulant whiner . . . . .LET HIM GO!

  9. It’s Rodgers camp, playing the victim again. I 💯 believe no agreement was ever made. He’s just trying to make them look bad. I can’t wait to see how this unfolds, although it sucks to be a Packer fan right now. They don’t deserve this.

  11. Nah, he’ll be traded in June. If he’s still there, he’ll leave on his own terms in the future.

  12. Ummmm………there is a door number 3 and that would be for Rodgers to say “sue me”. They it would get to what you lawyers say is the discovery phase. Now, that would be interesting as to what was really said/done/promissed, etc

