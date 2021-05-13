Panthers agree to terms with fifth-round pick Daviyon Nixon

Getty Images

Carolina has taken care of some business before this weekend’s rookie minicamp.

The Panthers announced they’ve agreed to terms with fifth-round pick Daviyon Nixon on his four-year rookie deal.

Nixon was the 158th overall pick in this year’s draft out of Iowa. The defensive tackle recorded 5.5 sacks and 13.5 tackles for loss in 2020, becoming the Big Ten defensive player of the year.

Nixon is the second Panthers draft pick to agree to terms in 2021, joining running back Chuba Hubbard. Carolina chose 11 players in this year’s draft.