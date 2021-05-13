Panthers sign four more draft picks

Getty Images

The Panthers have six of their 11 draft picks under contract ahead of their rookie minicamp.

The team announced the signings of fifth-round pick Keith Taylor Jr. and sixth-rounders Deonte Brown, Shi Smith, and Thomas Fletcher on Thursday. They previously announced that fourth-round running back Chuba Hubbard and fifth-round defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon signed their four-year deals.

Taylor joins first-round pick Jaycee Horn as rookie additions to a cornerback group that also added veteran free agents A.J. Bouye and Rashaan Melvin. Taylor started during his final two years at Washington and played in the Senior Bowl, although not on the team coached by the Panthers staff.

Brown will compete for playing time at guard after starting every game for Alabama last year. He played with Fletcher, who will compete for the long snapper job, in college while Smith played with Horn at South Carolina and played wideout for the Panthers coaches at the Super Bowl.