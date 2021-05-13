Patriots agree to terms with Joshuah Bledsoe

Getty Images

The Patriots have reached a deal with a third draft pick.

Per Mike Reiss of ESPN, New England has agreed to terms with sixth-round safety Joshuah Bledsoe on his four-year rookie contract.

Bledsoe was one of two Patriots’ sixth-round picks. A safety out of Mizzou, Bledsoe recorded one interception, two forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, a sack, and 8.0 tackles for loss in 46 career games.

The Patriots have now locked in three of their eight 2021 draft picks. Offensive lineman William Sherman and receiver Tre Nixon — sixth- and seventh-round selections, respectively — signed earlier this week.