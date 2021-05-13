Ravens sign nine undrafted rookies

Getty Images

The Ravens had an undrafted rookie make their initial roster for 16 straight years before none were able to survive final cuts in 2020.

On Thursday, they announced nine players who will be trying to start a new streak.

The group includes Ar’Darius Washington, who teamed with Raiders second-round pick Trevon Moehrig to form a strong safety duo for TCU. Washington’s size — 5’8″ and 176 pounds — likely hurt his chances of being drafted, but the Ravens didn’t draft a safety and showing an affinity for special teams would also help his bid.

The Ravens also signed Oklahoma tackle Adrian Ealy, Virginia tight end Tony Poljan, Monmouth quarterback Kenji Bahar, Arkansas defensive tackle Xavier Kelly, Saginaw Valley State running back Nate McCrary, Stanford tackle Foster Sarell, Graceland wide receiver Donte Sylencieux, and Iowa linebacker Barrington Wade.