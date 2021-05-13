Report: WFT will not have tryout players at rookie minicamp after positive COVID-19 test

Getty Images

While Washington will conduct a rookie minicamp this weekend, it will not have tryout players in attendance.

According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, one of the Football Team’s tryout players tested positive for COVID-19. That led Washington to a decision to move forward with minicamp with only draft picks and players eligible to participate from its 2020 roster. Washington signed only one undrafted free agent in 2021, running back Jaret Patterson.

The Football Team selected 10 players in this year’s draft, so there still should be several bodies on the field for Washington over the coming weekend. But the news is a reminder that teams are still testing to prevent COVID-19 from entering and spreading around their facilities.

Last week, the Colts, Raiders, and Jets all held their rookie minicamps. Despite the NFL Players Association encouraging rookies to see minicamp as voluntary and stay away, all three teams hd near-perfect attendance.