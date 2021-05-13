Sixth-round choice Jaylen Twyman agrees to terms with Vikings

Getty Images

The Vikings have agreed to terms with sixth-round choice Jaylen Twyman, Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press reports.

Twyman gets a four-year, $3.65 million deal with a signing bonus of $174,940.

The University of Pittsburgh defensive lineman opted out of the 2020 season.

As a redshirt freshman in 2018, Twyman started once in 13 appearances and totaled 16 tackles, including 1.5 for loss. Twyman earned first-team All-ACC honors in 2019.

He made 41 tackles, including 12 for loss, with 10.5 sacks and two pass breakups in 13 starts as a sophomore. He was the first interior lineman to lead the Panthers in sacks since Aaron Donald in 2013.

Twyman is the nephew of Parnell Motley.