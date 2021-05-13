Titans agree to terms with first-round pick Caleb Farley

Getty Images

Another 2021 first-round pick is locked in.

According to multiple reports, the Titans have agreed to terms with cornerback Caleb Farley on his four-year rookie deal worth $13.495 million.

Despite concerns about his back after multiple surgeries, Tennessee selected Farley at No. 22 overall. Farley opted out of the 2020 season, but was productive in his 23 games at Virginia Tech in 2018 and 2019, recording six interceptions and 19 passes defensed. Farley’s most recent back surgery was in March.

Farley is the third 2021 first-round pick to agree to terms with his respective team. Baltimore wide receiver Rashod Bateman signed his deal on Wednesday, while Indianapolis defensive end Kwity Paye inked his contract last week.