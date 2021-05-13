Titans agree to terms with four more draft picks

Getty Images

After agreeing to terms with first-round pick Caleb Farley earlier on Thursday, the Titans formally announced that deal plus four more on Thursday afternoon.

The club has agreed to terms with second-round offensive lineman Dillon Radunz, fourth-round receiver Dez Fitzpatrick, sixth-round receiver Racey McMath, and sixth-round safety Brady Breeze.

Radunz appeared in 33 games with 32 starts at North Dakota State, becoming a two-time FCS All-American. Fitzpatrick caught 154 passes for 2,589 yards with 21 touchdowns at Louisville. McMath started just four games at LSU, but was a heavy special teams contributor. He had 33 career receptions for 522 yards and four touchdowns. Breeze elected to opt out of the 2020 season, but played in 38 career games for Oregon. He recorded three interceptions in 2019.

Tennessee has three remaining picks who have not yet agreed to terms: third-round linebacker Monty Rice, third-round cornerback Elijah Molden, and fourth-round linebacker Rashad Weaver.