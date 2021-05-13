Tom Brady’s dad “salivating” at chance to see Bucs improve to 4-0 at New England

Getty Images

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady will return to New England in Week Four, and his father may be the most excited fan in the stands.

Tom Brady Sr. called in to 98.5 The Sports Hub this morning and said he’s very excited to see his son beat his former team.

“I started salivating when I saw that we’re playing the Patriots in the fourth game of the season, and we’re coming up here to make our record 4-0,” Brady Sr. said, via Albert Breer of SI.com.

Brady Sr., likely saying things his son didn’t authorize him to say, added, “We expect to beat the Patriots rather handily.”

Despite Brady Jr.’s departure, Brady Sr. says he still considers himself a Patriots fan when they’re not playing the Buccaneers.

“I get to have a favorite team in the AFC and I got a favorite team in the NFC, and then they play in the fourth game of the year,” Brady Sr. said. “I’m thrilled for this.”