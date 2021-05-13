Trevor Lawrence is expected to do limited work at Jaguars minicamp

Getty Images

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence‘s new teammate Josh Allen expects him to light up the scoreboard for the Jaguars, but his first steps for the franchise are going to be small ones.

Lawrence had surgery to repair a torn labrum in his left, non-throwing shoulder in February and reports on his rehab have been positive since the operation. The latest update concerns his status for this weekend’s rookie minicamp.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Lawrence is expected to be on the field with the other rookies, but will see be very limited when it comes to his level of activity during the workouts.

That will likely remain the case during the rest of the offseason program as getting Lawrence to 100 percent in time for the Week 1 game against the Texans will be the top priority.