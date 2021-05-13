Vikings sign draft picks Zach Davidson, Ihmir Smith-Marsette

Getty Images

The Vikings have agreed to terms with a pair of fifth-round choices Ihmir Smith-Marsette and Zach Davidson, Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press reports.

Smith-Marsette, a receiver and kick returner from Iowa, received a four-year, $3.8 million contract, including a $318,960 signing bonus. Davidson, a tight end out of Central Missouri, receives a four-year, $3.78 million deal with a $301,772 signing bonus.

During his career for the Hawkeyes, Smith-Marsette caught 106 passes and averaged 26.7 yards on kickoff returns while returning two for touchdowns. He will compete with running backs Ameer Abdullah and Kene Nwangwu for the kickoff return job.

Davidson caught 40 passes for 894 yards in 2019 before Central Missouri cancelled the 2020 season due to the pandemic.

The Vikings begin their rookie minicamp Friday.