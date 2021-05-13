Vikings trade Mike Hughes to Chiefs

Getty Images

The Vikings declined the fifth-year option on the rookie contract of cornerback Mike Hughes earlier this month. On Thursday, the team moved on from Hughes.

The Vikings have agreed to trade Hughes to the Chiefs, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Minnesota gets a 2022 sixth-round choice, and the Chiefs get Hughes and a 2022 seventh-round choice.

Hughes, 24, ends an injury-plagued career in Minnesota after the Vikings made him the 30th overall choice in 2018. He appeared in only 24 games with seven starts.

In 2020, Hughes played four games with two starts, recording one pass defensed.

Hughes tore an anterior cruciate ligament as a rookie, playing only six games in 2018. He was on the field for 14 games in 2019 but did not appear in the playoffs because of a neck injury. Neck issues also limited Hughes to four contests in 2020.

The Vikings placed Hughes on injured reserve in late October, and he did not come off the list.

The Vikings added three-time All-Pro cornerback Patrick Peterson this offseason, a sign Hughes’ days with the team were numbered.

The Chiefs’ cornerbacks room includes L’Jarius Sneed, Charvarius Ward, Deandre Baker, Rashad Fenton, Alex Brown and BoPete Keyes. Bashaud Breeland remains a free agent.

Hughes has a pair of interceptions — one of which he returned for a touchdown — three forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and 13 passes defensed in three seasons.