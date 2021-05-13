Washington signs third-round choice Benjamin St-Juste

Getty Images

Washington has signed another of its draft picks. Not long after getting safety Darrick Forrest, a fifth-round choice, under contract, Washington has agreed to terms with third-round choice Benjamin St-Juste.

Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports it’s a four-year, $5.1 million deal with $1.070 million guaranteed.

St-Juste will play cornerback in Washington, defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio has said. St-Juste got looks at safety during Senior Bowl practices.

The University of Minnesota product played five games in 2020 and made 14 tackles and broke up three passes. In 2019, he played all 13 games, starting nine, and totaled 45 tackles and 10 pass breakups.

St-Juste played his final two seasons at Minnesota after transferring from the University of Michigan, where he spent two seasons.